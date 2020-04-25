Eagles' Davion Taylor: Heading to Philly

The Eagles selected Taylor in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

The Eagles add major speed to its linebacking corps with the addition of Taylor out of Colorado. He ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash at 228 pounds after a productive two-year career with the Buffaloes. He's still working on his play diagnosing and coverage instincts, but the physical tools make him an intriguing developmental project.