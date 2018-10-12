Carter caught his lone pass attempt for 11 yards in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.

Carter was only on the field for two offensive snaps in the victory, but that counts as a vast improvement over the past two weeks when the 25-year-old didn't play anything but special teams. The Sacramento State product also handled a total of seven punt and kick returns in this one, fumbling one of them and falling on it. Even those opportunities may run dry once Darren Sproles (hamstring) returns.

