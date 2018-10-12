Eagles' DeAndre Carter: Reels in only target in win
Carter caught his lone pass attempt for 11 yards in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.
Carter was only on the field for two offensive snaps in the victory, but that counts as a vast improvement over the past two weeks when the 25-year-old didn't play anything but special teams. The Sacramento State product also handled a total of seven punt and kick returns in this one, fumbling one of them and falling on it. Even those opportunities may run dry once Darren Sproles (hamstring) returns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...