Eagles' DeAndre Carter: Stands out in loss
Carter caught four of six targets for 73 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.
Carter made an important play towards the end of the game as he kept the Eagles' final drive alive with a catch on fourth down and 30 seconds left in the game. He also returned a punt for 29 yards and received three others. Although the 25-year-old is on his fourth team and just signed with the Eagles just in July, he has reportedly impressed in camp with his playmaking ability and has seen his role increase each week of the preseason so far. Thanks to an injury-depleted receiving corps in Philadelphia, the Sacramento State product has emerged as a dark horse to make the team.
