Carter caught 2-of-5 targets for 37 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Jets. He also returned one punt for nine yards.

Carter caught the first two balls thrown his way for 19 and 18 yards respectively but was unable to reel in another. While it wasn't his most impressive effort, the Sacramento State product has been consistent and made enough plays on both offense and special teams this preseason that he is now considered a likely candidate for the Eagles' sixth and probably final wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster. With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) slated to miss the first two weeks and Mack Hollins (undisclosed), Markus Wheaton, and Kamar Aiken (hamstring) all having battled injuries and ineffectiveness over the summer, the 25-year-old has a real shot at entering the year as high as fourth on the Eagles' depth chart for the season opener at Atlanta behind Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace and Shelton Gibson.