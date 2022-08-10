Torrey signed a contract with Philadelphia on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With both Kenneth Gainwell (hip) and Boston Scott (concussion) sidelined from practice, the Eagles brought in the former North Texas running back to add more depth at the position for the time being. Torrey, a 5-foot-7, 199-pound ball carrier, ran for 3,228 yards and 36 touchdowns over his four-year college career and will join five other backs in Eagles training camp. Although it's unclear if the rookie will suit up for Friday's preseason game, Torrey now has an opportunity to compete with Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks for a spot on Philadelphia's roster.