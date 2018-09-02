The Bears traded Hall (suspension) to the Eagles for a conditional seventh-round pick on Saturday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hall only suited up two games for the Bears in 2017 and didn't make a tackle. He'll serve as a depth option in Philly and will be far from an IDP asset. The third-year pro will also sit out Week 1 against the Falcons for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.