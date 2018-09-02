Eagles' Deiondre' Hall: Traded to Eagles
The Bears traded Hall (suspension) to the Eagles for a conditional seventh-round pick on Saturday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hall only suited up two games for the Bears in 2017 and didn't make a tackle. He'll serve as a depth option in Philly and will be far from an IDP asset. The third-year pro will also sit out Week 1 against the Falcons for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
More News
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Suspended for Week 1•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Receives probation for 2017 incident•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Appears in two games•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Activated from IR•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Designated for return from IR•
-
Bears' Deiondre' Hall: Lands on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...