Cain was signed by the Eagles on Wednesday.

The Eagles worked out three receivers Tuesday, and only Cain got a deal. The 26-year-old spent time on Philadelphia's practice squad the last two seasons and has not seen NFL action since 2020. Now that he's in the fold, Cain will compete for depth slotting in a wideout corps currently headed by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus.