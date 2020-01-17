Burnett finished the 2019 regular season with two catches on four targets for 48 yards and caught his only target of the Wild Card loss to Seattle for a five-yard gain.

Those were the only two games of the season for Burnett, who joined the Eagles' practice squad in mid-December before injuries necessitated his call-up. He was with the Jets in the preseason but spent the bulk of the year on the 49ers practice squad. The 22-year-old now heads into the offseason an exclusive-rights free agent and therefore will be back with the Eagles in 2020 if the club elects to extend him a qualifying offer.