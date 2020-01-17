Eagles' Deontay Burnett: Appears in two games
Burnett finished the 2019 regular season with two catches on four targets for 48 yards and caught his only target of the Wild Card loss to Seattle for a five-yard gain.
Those were the only two games of the season for Burnett, who joined the Eagles' practice squad in mid-December before injuries necessitated his call-up. He was with the Jets in the preseason but spent the bulk of the year on the 49ers practice squad. The 22-year-old now heads into the offseason an exclusive-rights free agent and therefore will be back with the Eagles in 2020 if the club elects to extend him a qualifying offer.
