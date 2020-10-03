Burnett returned to the Eagles' active roster Saturday.
Burnett was on the active roster for Week 3 against the Bengals, catching three passes, but returned to the practice squad Monday. He's needed again with the Eagles' wideout injury crisis continuing, as Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) are all out for Sunday's game against San Francisco while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is doubtful. Burnett's 15 career catches would ordinarily mean it would be quite unlikely for him to be a significant factor Sunday, but that total actually places him second only to Greg Ward (42 career catches) among the Eagles' decimated receiver corps.