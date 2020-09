Burnett was called up from the practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Burnett figures to at least see some offensive snaps with both Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) both unable to play. That being said, it's hard to really speculate how much playing time that might warrant as Burnett is clearly no better than the No. 5 option on the team's wide receiver pecking order.