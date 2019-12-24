Play

Burnett joined the Eagles' active roster Tuesday.

Burnett makes the jump from the team's practice squad as their already-beleaguered receiving corps picked up another injury in Sunday's win over the Cowboys when J.J. Arcega-Whiteside reinjured his foot. With Nelson Agholor (knee) likely out again Week 17, Burnett could see time behind Greg Ward, Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis.

