Eagles' Deontay Burnett: Starts in team debut Week 17
Burnett was listed as one of the Eagles' three starting receivers Week 17 in the team's 34-17 win over the Giants, finishing with two receptions for 48 yards on four targets.
Though he received the starting nod in first game with the Eagles since being promoted from the practice squad, Burnett essentially split the No. 3 receiver job with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, with two playing 15 and 17 percent of the offensive snaps, respectively. Despite the light workload, Burnett still led the Eagles wideouts in yardage and finished second in receptions behind Greg Ward (six), while Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis combined to record zero catches on two targets. Burnett did the bulk of his damage on the first play of the fourth quarter, reeling in a 41-yard pass that helped set up a field goal. With Nelson Agholor (knee) seemingly trending toward another absence in Sunday's wild-card game against the Seahawks and with both Arcega-Whiteside and Davis having failed to take advantage of expanded reps in recent weeks, Burnett could benefit from a jump in playing time during the playoffs.
