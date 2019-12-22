Play

Barnett (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

Barnett's active again after two weeks on the shelf. The 23-year-old defensive end will look to build on the 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks he's recorded so far as the Eagles look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

