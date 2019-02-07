Barnett (shoulder) is expected to be healthy in time for the start of OTAs this spring, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Barnett appeared in just six games during his second season, largely thanks to a torn rotator cuff in one of his shoulders that required season-ending surgery to repair. However, it doesn't seem as if the 2017 first-rounder is at risk of missing most of the Eagles' offseason program, a time Barnett could use to strengthen his position within an Eagles' defensive line rotation that could lose both Brandon Graham and Chris Long to unrestricted free agency this spring.