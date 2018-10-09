Eagles' Derek Barnett: Back at practice
Barnett (shoulder) made his return to practice Tuesday, Zach Rosenblatt of New Jersey Advance Media reports.
Barnett popped up on the injury report last week and failed to suit up in the Eagles' Week 5 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The Eagles are facing a short week with their Thursday game against the Giants looming, but the fact that Barnett was able to practice Tuesday is a positive sign for his availability.
