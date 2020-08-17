Barnett is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
It's a bit concerning considering Barnett's injury is considered a longer-term issue rather than a day-to-day situation. The 24-year-old is coming off a career-season, logging 30 tackles (25 solo) and 6.5 sacks across 14 games during the 2019 season. Expect the team to be cautious with one of their top pass rushers in camp as they ramp up for the 2020 regular season.
