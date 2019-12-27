Play

Barnett (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Barnett worked as a limited practice participant to begin the week but finished with no limitations. The 23-year-old played 73 percent of defensive snaps Week 16 after missing the previous two contests.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends