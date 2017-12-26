Eagles' Derek Barnett: Cleared to play
Barnett (groin) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Raiders, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Barnett was considered questionable to play despite practicing in full Saturday. The rookie first-rounder is coming off a career-high 42 snaps last week against the Giants and should again see a heavy dose of playing time Monday now that he's been cleared to play.
