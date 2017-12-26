Barnett (groin) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Raiders, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Barnett was considered questionable to play despite practicing in full Saturday. The rookie first-rounder is coming off a career-high 42 snaps last week against the Giants and should again see a heavy dose of playing time Monday now that he's been cleared to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories