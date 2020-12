Barnett (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Barnett made a sudden appearance on Philadelphia's Friday injury report, and it's been determined that he won't make the Week 16 trip with the team to Arlington. An absence against the Cowboys will mark Barnett's first since Week 1. It's been another solid year of pass-rushing production for Barnett when he's been on the field, as he has already reached five-plus sacks for the third time over four pro campaigns.