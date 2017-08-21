Play

Barnett (leg) is considered to be day-to-day, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Star-Ledger reports.

The lower body injury that Barnett suffered during Sunday's practice doesn't seem to be severe. The team fully expects to have the Tennessee product back before week's end. If for some unforeseen reason Barnett isn't back within the coming days be sure to follow up.

