Barnett didn't participate at Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barnett tallied his first sack of the season in Thursday's win over the Packers but apparently didn't escape the game unscathed. The 23-year-old will likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance of playing Week 5.

