Eagles' Derek Barnett: Dealing with torn rotator cuff
Barnett (shoulder) will undergo surgery this week to address a torn rotator cuff and will be placed on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Barnett had been nursing the shoulder injury the past few weeks, but the Eagles didn't reveal the extent of the issue until after coach Doug Pederson announced the second-year player would be shut down for the season following surgery. With Barnett out of the mix, Chris Long, Michael Bennett and Josh Sweat will likely handle increased reps in the Eagles' defensive-end rotation.
