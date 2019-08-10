Eagles' Derek Barnett: Does team work
Barnett (shoulder) did team drills for the first time in training camp, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Barnett is making strides as he works his way back from shoulder surgery. He should return to the top of the Eagles' depth chart once fully healthy.
