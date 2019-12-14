Play

Barnett (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Barnett was deemed questionable Friday, but further evaluation will force the defensive end to miss his first game of the year. It's unsettled whether Josh Sweat or Vinny Curry will start in Barnett's place, but both figure to see upticks in their respective snap counts regardless.

