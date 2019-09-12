Barnett (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barnett was limited in practice Wednesday and now looks back to full health. He's bound for his usual starting role versus the Falcons on Sunday, and will work to make up for the defensive line's loss of Malik Jackson (foot).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week