Eagles' Derek Barnett: Full go Thursday
Barnett (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Barnett was limited in practice Wednesday and now looks back to full health. He's bound for his usual starting role versus the Falcons on Sunday, and will work to make up for the defensive line's loss of Malik Jackson (foot).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
News & Notes: Darnold out for MNF
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...