Barnett (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Barnett practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but he now appears to be a full go for Sunday's tilt against the Lions. The third-year pro has recorded five tackles (four solo) across two games thus far, and is still looking to pick up his first sack of the season.

