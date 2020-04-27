Eagles' Derek Barnett: Gets option picked up
The Eagles informed Barnett on Monday that they plan to exercise their fifth-year team option on the defensive end's contract, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
The 2021 option is estimated at around $10 million, a hefty price for a defensive end that has missed 12 games over the past two seasons and has only logged 14 sacks since entering the NFL in 2017. The Eagles are evidently hopeful that Barnett can take a step forward in 2020, but if not, the team could cut him next offseason with few financial repercussions, as the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed only for injury.
