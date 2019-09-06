Barnett (shoulder) is not longer listed on the injury report and was a full participant in Friday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There was originally some doubt this week regarding Barnett's status for Week 1, but after putting together a full practice to close out the week, Barnett looks like he will be a full go this weekend. Barnett is in line to start on the defensive line.

