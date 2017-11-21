Eagles' Derek Barnett: Has career day in prime time
Barnett made three solo tackles and added two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
The sacks were for a combined loss of twenty yards, the second of which forced a fumble that the Eagles returned for a touchdown. The rookie now has at least two tackles in each of his last five games with 4.5 sacks over the same span. He will try to keep the momentum going in a Week 12 matchup with Chicago.
