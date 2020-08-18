Barnett is dealing with an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There aren't any details on how severe Barnett's injury is, but the sources that relayed the news to Rapaport said that he has a realistic shot to be ready for the season opener against Washington on Sept. 13. That doesn't necessarily allude optimism, especially since Barnett dealt with an ankle injury that forced him to miss two games in December. While Barnett's recovering, Josh Sweat and Vinny Curry will battle for the starting defensive end role.
