Eagles' Derek Barnett: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 13, 2022
5:22 pm ET
Barnett (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Lions. With his move to IR, the
Eagles opened up a spot to sign Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings' practice squad to their active roster.
