Eagles' Derek Barnett: Leaves with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barnett (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against the Lions.
Barnett's current absence will leave the Eagles thin on the edges, and likely impact their pass rush abilities. In his absence, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham will likely see extra snaps.
