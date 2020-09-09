Barnett (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Barnett has been dealing with injury since training camp. It was initially reported that he had suffered an ankle sprain, and he's now nursing a hamstring issue. It's encouraging to note that the starting defensive end was at least a limited participant. He could still have a shot to suit up Sunday versus Washington.
