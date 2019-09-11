Barnett (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barnett managed to suit up Week 1 versus Washington despite his shoulder injury, recording four tackles (three solo). If he's able to go versus the Falcons on Sunday he projects for his usual starting role on the defensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories