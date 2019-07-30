Barnett (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Monday, Darren Gallen of PennLive reports.

Barnett underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in late October. After the 2018 season ended, the hope was for the 23-year-old to be fully healthy for OTAs, but the injury appears to linger as training camp hits its stride. When healthy, Barnett figures to see significant work on Philadelphia's defensive front again.

