Barnett made three tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Monday's 23-17 loss to the Eagles.

Barnett made two huge plays on back-to-back drives in the first quarter. On the Seahawks' opening series, they made it to the Eagles' two-yard line and went for it on fourth down, sending David Moore on a jet sweep. Barnett busted through the offensive line and stopped Moore for a five-yard loss. On the next drive, the Seahawks opted to go for it on fourth down again, trying to run Russell Wilson up the middle for a first down, but Barnett read the play like a book and stopped the quarterback in his tracks. The game may have gotten out of hand much earlier without Barnett's efforts, although he was relatively quiet for the rest of the game. The 2017 first-round pick now has 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks through 10 games.