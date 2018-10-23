Eagles' Derek Barnett: Needs season-ending shoulder surgery
Barnett is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to address a shoulder injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Barnett, the Eagles' 2017 first-round pick, sat out the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Vikings due to the issue. Though he was available the last two contests, Barnett failed to provide much of an impact as a pass rusher and had been limited in practices while managing the injury. With the Eagles sending Barnett in for surgery to correct the matter, one of Michael Bennett or Chris Long will move into a starting role at defensive end opposite Brandon Graham, though both players will see heightened roles in the line rotation. Expect the Eagles to place Barnett on injured reserve within the next few days.
