Eagles' Derek Barnett: Not practicing Thursday
Barnett (shoulder) was absent from practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Barnett has not popped up on the injury report this season so this news is somewhat surprising. The former first-round pick has had a strong start to his second NFL campaign, recording 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks through four weeks. The fact that Barnett is not practicing Thursday suggests his status for Week 5 is uncertain. If Barnett misses time, newly-signed Michael Bennett could see an increase in snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...