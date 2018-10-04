Barnett (shoulder) was absent from practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Barnett has not popped up on the injury report this season so this news is somewhat surprising. The former first-round pick has had a strong start to his second NFL campaign, recording 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks through four weeks. The fact that Barnett is not practicing Thursday suggests his status for Week 5 is uncertain. If Barnett misses time, newly-signed Michael Bennett could see an increase in snaps.

