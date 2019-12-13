Play

Barnett (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt in Washington.

Barnett hasn't participated in practice since suffering an ankle injury Week 13 against Miami. He appears to be trending toward sitting out against the Redskins on Sunday, in which case Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat would stand to see an uptick in snaps.

