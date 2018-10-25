Barnett (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Barnett underwent surgery to address a shoulder injury earlier this week, and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season on injured reserve. The 2017 first-round pick will set his sights on a 2019 return, and Michael Bennett, Chris Long and Josh Sweat should all receive increased defensive workloads for the remainder of the season in Barnett's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories