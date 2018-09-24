Barnett recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis.

Barnett had been shut out of the sack column through two weeks but bounced back in Week 3. He's a top pass rusher for the Eagles and is looking to best his five sacks from a year ago. He and the Eagles will look to string together wins as they take on the Titans in Week 4.

