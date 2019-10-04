Play

Barnett (groin) won't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Barnett finished the week with a full practice Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 23-year-old recorded his first sack of the season last week against the Packers and should work in his usual starting role at defensive end versus the Jets.

