Barnett (groin) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Raiders, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barnett logged a limited practice Friday after sitting out Thursday. However, he was a full-go Saturday, and appears to be trending in the right direction. Steven Means would likely see increased snaps providing depth at defensive end should Barnett ultimately not be able to go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories