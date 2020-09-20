site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Derek Barnett: Ready for Sunday's contest
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
Barnett (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Barnett was sidelined for the season opener but will make his season debut Sunday. He's get the start at defensive end as he looks to follow up a 2019 season where he posted career highs in tackles (30) and sacks (6.5).
