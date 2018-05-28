Barnett, who underwent offseason sports hernia surgery, has been a full participant in OTAs this month, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports.

Barnett missed two of the Eagles' last four games of the 2017 season due to the injury that prompted the offseason surgery. However, this procedure will reportedly make Barnett's groin area stronger than it was previously, which certainly bodes well for his ability to stay healthy this upcoming season. With Brandon Graham (ankle) and Michael Bennett locked in to the starting lineup, Barnett is expected to serve in a rotational role in 2018.