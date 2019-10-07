Eagles' Derek Barnett: Sack in second straight week
Barnett made two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.
Barnett's sack came in garbage time against the Jets' fourth quarterback of the season -- David Fales -- but it still counts the same. The third-year pro is a low-floor fantasy player with just 14 tackles over five games, and he'll be hard-pressed to get a sack in Week 6 against Kirk Cousins, who has been sacked 11 times, 14th-most in the league.
