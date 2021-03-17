Barnett's (calf) $10 million salary for the 2021 season became fully guaranteed Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option in Barnett's contract last year. With Barnett still on the roster after the new league year began Wednesday, his contract became fully guaranteed for the 2021 season, though the Eagles can still lower the cap hit by trading him or agreeing to an extension. The 2017 first-round pick battled a calf injury at the end of the 2020 season, but he's expected to be full-go by training camp. Barnett will start at defensive end in 2021 if he stays with the Eagles after he produced 64 tackles and 12 sacks over the past two seasons.