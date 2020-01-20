Play

Barnett recorded 30 tackles (25 solo) and 6.5 sacks across 14 games during the 2019 season.

Barnett returned after playing just six games in 2018 due to a rotator-cuff injury that required season-ending surgery. While the 23-year-old dealt with an ankle issue that kept him out for two games late in the season, it didn't stop him from turning in his best pro campaign to date. The 2017 first-round pick has one year remaining on his rookie deal.

