Play

Barnett had four tackles and two sacks in the Eagles' first pre-season game Thursday vs. the Bills.

Although most of his snaps came against the Packers' second-team defense, the Tennessee product showed why Philadelphia made him their No. 1 pick from the 2017 draft. Barnett is currently slated to be part of the second wave of a rotation that includes Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry and Chris Long. His progress is certainly something to keep an eye on in IDP leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories