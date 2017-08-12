Barnett had four tackles and two sacks in the Eagles' first pre-season game Thursday vs. the Bills.

Although most of his snaps came against the Packers' second-team defense, the Tennessee product showed why Philadelphia made him their No. 1 pick from the 2017 draft. Barnett is currently slated to be part of the second wave of a rotation that includes Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry and Chris Long. His progress is certainly something to keep an eye on in IDP leagues.