Barnett (shoulder) would not have practiced if there was a practice session Monday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Although the team didn't have a practice session lined up, Barnett reportedly would not have suited up had there been one hinting that he might be off track for Thursday's game against the Giants. The short week won't do the defensive end any favors, but it's too early to rule anything out just yet. Barnett's availability leading up to Thursday's contest will be the best indicator of his chances at suiting up in the divisional showdown.